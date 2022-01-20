Film Showing: Black Widow (2021)

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow gave fans a new peek at the podcast on social media this week. Susan Sarandon is here in a starring role for the third installment of the podcast series. (The previous two followed the Guardians of the Galaxy and Hawkeye.) It's in the same universe as Old Man Logan. But, as things are developing, there are some significant differences. It's heavily implied that Sarandon's character, Helen Black, has some ties to Natasha Romanoff's legacy. Fans of Black Widow are going to get a kick out of this thriller with all the moving parts and callbacks to established Marvel Comics lore. Every corner of this bleak future has some sort of tie to characters that fans will hear about and smile. You can listen to Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow on SiriusXM or online hosted at multiple podcast platforms. Earlier reactions to the Hawkeye installment were positive. Check out the short sampling of the dialog down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO