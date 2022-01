New details regarding general gameplay and combat for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream have appeared. A photomode will be available in Atelier Sophie 2, which will allow for players to position characters and monsters to take screenshots. Additionally, several gameplay features for Atelier Sophie 2 have been outlined in full. This includes the return of the “Multi-Link Turn Based Battle” system, and a break mechanic. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO