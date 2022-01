Valve continues to tweak more of their games ahead of the Steam Deck release in February and their focus now appears to be on CS:GO with a fresh update out. A few more Steam Input improvements came for controllers, with their newer "FlickStick" mode enabled in the game options instead of the Steam Input Configurator and there's also refinements to the behaviour. For those not aware, FlickStick created by Jibb Smart is in essence a quick way to turn to face any direction in a game, allowing you to be more accurate and speedy with gamepad sticks. Valve added support for it to Steam Input directly in 2021, now it has better native support in CS:GO.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO