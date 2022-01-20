ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Performs Brody King & Malakai Black’s Theme Song?, Matt Hardy Sells Off Hardy Family Office

By Ryan Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW music producer Mikey Rukus took to Twitter following Dynamite, revealing that Brody King’s band performs his and Malakai Black’s AEW theme song. He said,. “That is Brody’s band’s track! That s**t dark...

wrestlinginc.com

Malakai Black On How His Family’s Religion Inspired AEW Persona

AEW star Malakai Black sat down with CBS Sports to talk about some of the inspirations for his current character in AEW. Black, who was just joined by Brody King in The House of Black on Dynamite, revealed some of the inspiration came from the type of religion that members of his family grew up on.
Matt Hardy Believes AEW Pushed Vince McMahon Through Forbidden Door

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast about how Vince McMahon reacted to the Wednesday night war. He believes that the WWE Chairman was happy to sacrifice NXT in order to slow down AEW’s growth. “It really shows how much AEW is changing and causing...
Matt Hardy Recalls Taking the Stinkface From Rikishi, Other Peoples’ Experience With It

Matt Hardy had his share of stinkfaces from Rikishi over his WWE career, and he talked about being subject of the infamous move on his podcast. On this week’s The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy talked about his experience with the maneuver and how others had less pleasant experiences than him with it. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Return Rumours

With rumours circulating that Ronda Rousey could well be on her way back to WWE, her former rival Becky Lynch has responded to those reports. Posting on her Twitter account, Lynch re-tweeted a news article regarding Rousey’s potential return, sharing a picture of herself with the WWE RAW Women’s Championship captioning the post:
WWE

