Chief State releases new single, ‘Metaphors’

January 14th, 2022 (Nashville, TN): Brenda Cay releases her heartfelt new single “Talk About Nothing” today on all streaming and download platforms. “My husband and I laugh because we have the same conversation every day about what we want to eat and I told him, “There’s no-one else I’d rather talk about nothing with.” That was the inspiration for my new single, “Talk About Nothing.” It’s about being with that special someone that you are just so comfortable around that you can talk about anything – even those mundane things that add up to nothing. The chorus is playful and sexy with a twist. “When we turn out the lights and kiss, he’s the one I want to talk about nothing with.” – Brenda Cay.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO