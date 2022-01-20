ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Got the winter blues? Head to the Suite Spot

By Breann Boswell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVRID_0dqlYhr800

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Suite Spot Golf is bringing summer hobbies to the winter in the Summit City. The golf simulator lounge offers 8 bays and refreshments for customers.

Ryan Hoffer, owner says he wanted to bring this to the city because, “there’s nothing here like it. If you wanted to get a spot you had to book well in advance.”

The Trackman simulator system offers multiple options to play a round of golf, such as a driving range, over 175 golf courses, and games.

Hoffer has plans for the summer. “Half of the bays will be converted to Esports. There is going to be a beer garden outside, we’re going to keep this place rockin’.” Summer nights at Suite Spot Golf will feature dollar beers.

Giordano’s and Suite Spot have partnered and deliver food within 30 minutes with free delivery.

For Super Bowl 56, Suite Spot Gold is offering suite rentals for $200. Food is included and $2 Miller Lights will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m. on February 13. Long drive and closest to pin contests will be available for customers to play as well.

For more information on Suite Spot Golf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Pio Market after 101 years is Positively Fort Wayne!

Odds are, you’ve driven by Pio Market thousands of times, but unless you live in the 46805 neighborhood, you may not realize what a treasure it is. In an era of mega supermarkets, it’s a throwback to another era. Located at 1225 East State Blvd, it’s been in business for 101 years. For the past […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Summer Nights#Beer Garden#Trackman#Suite Spot Gold
WANE 15

1/21 Highlight Zone – Snider takes control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider boys held on to beat Concordia in the “Game of the Week” to take control of the SAC title race, the Homestead girls clinched their sixth SAC title in the last seven seasons, Eastside knocked off 2A no. 1 Central Noble, while Garrett girls improved to 21-1 to […]
GARRETT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Anderson scores 24 but Ants fall to Nets

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Justin Anderson scored a team-high 24 points but missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer in a 113-112 loss to the Long Island Nets on Thursday. It was the second game in two nights that the Ants played at the Nets, with Fort Wayne winning on Wednesday. […]
NBA
WANE 15

Do Fancii mirrors actually make a difference in your beauty routine?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bad lighting can be deceptive when applying makeup. It can make skin appear lighter or darker than it truly is, or overemphasize blemishes, dry spots and fine lines. The finished result is often makeup that appears washed out or harsh, cakes or doesn’t effectively conceal […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy