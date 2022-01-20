Got the winter blues? Head to the Suite Spot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Suite Spot Golf is bringing summer hobbies to the winter in the Summit City. The golf simulator lounge offers 8 bays and refreshments for customers.

Ryan Hoffer, owner says he wanted to bring this to the city because, “there’s nothing here like it. If you wanted to get a spot you had to book well in advance.”

The Trackman simulator system offers multiple options to play a round of golf, such as a driving range, over 175 golf courses, and games.

Hoffer has plans for the summer. “Half of the bays will be converted to Esports. There is going to be a beer garden outside, we’re going to keep this place rockin’.” Summer nights at Suite Spot Golf will feature dollar beers.

Giordano’s and Suite Spot have partnered and deliver food within 30 minutes with free delivery.

For Super Bowl 56, Suite Spot Gold is offering suite rentals for $200. Food is included and $2 Miller Lights will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m. on February 13. Long drive and closest to pin contests will be available for customers to play as well.

For more information on Suite Spot Golf.

