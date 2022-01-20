ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFrFX_0dqlYgyP00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.

Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors.

When there is no national governing body, that sport’s international federation policy would be in place. If there is no international federation policy, previously established IOC policy criteria would take over.

“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics.”

The NCAA policy is effective immediately, beginning with the 2022 winter championships.

U of Michigan latest to dole out massive sex misconduct settlement

NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year. She was on the men’s team her first three years, but she is competing for the women this season after transitioning.

The Board of Governors is suggesting NCAA divisions allow for additional eligibility if a transgender student-athlete loses eligibility based on the policy change. That flexibility is provided they meet the NCAA’s new guidelines.

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a release. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
WANE 15

Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville. Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts. Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points apiece, […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
WANE 15

1/21 Highlight Zone – Snider takes control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider boys held on to beat Concordia in the “Game of the Week” to take control of the SAC title race, the Homestead girls clinched their sixth SAC title in the last seven seasons, Eastside knocked off 2A no. 1 Central Noble, while Garrett girls improved to 21-1 to […]
GARRETT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#College Athletes#College Football#Racism#Ap#The Board Of Governors#Ioc#U S Olympians#Penn#Georgetown
WANE 15

Starks nets 20 in loss at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Horizon League game at Cleveland State on Thursday (Jan. 20) at the Wolstein Center 85-59. Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to an 11-3 lead thanks to three 3-pointers, one from each of Sylare Starks, Riley Ott and Shayla Sellers. Cleveland State slowly chipped away at the Mastodon lead, taking […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE 15

Phinisee, Hoosiers snap nine-game losing streak to Boilermakers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points. The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
WANE 15

Hall of Fame coach Wayne Kreiger earns 600th career victory

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne Kreiger added another accomplishment to a career that’s already landed him in the Indiana Basketball Hall of the Fame as the coaching legend earned his 600th career victory Thursday night in Berne. He becomes just the fifth coach in Indiana high school girls basketball history to reach the 600 win […]
BERNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy