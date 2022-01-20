Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

Some Missouri residents were very confused when they got an alert about Batman and The Joker recently. On the 18th, The Highway Patrol for the state sent out a push notification that concerned a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. Tim Burton fans will recognize that as the car that The Joker drove in the 1989 movie. Also curious was the mention of Gotham City in the alert. Twitter users began to Google and see if there really was a city with the same name as the DC Comics location. When nothing lined up, most people assumed that it was a false alarm and had a quick laugh. Well, the Missouri Highway Patrol actually put out a statement to clarify what went wrong. It would seem as though it was a test of the alert system and someone checked the wrong box in the software. Check out their explanation right here.

