Los Angeles County, CA

9 Of The Most Scenic Drives To Take Around L.A.

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
 4 days ago

Featured Image: Ildan Suleimanov via Unsplash

Taking the scenic route in L.A. is absolutely mandatory, here are the most scenic drives to take around SoCal:

With the picturesque beaches, dramatic cliffs, rolling hills covered with wildflowers and vibrant mural scenes, L.A.’s wide open roads are always calling. Winding down the windows and cranking up the tunes offers a chance to leave the world behind and discover something new or remind ourselves just how spoiled we are to live in this diverse city. Whether it’s cruising down an iconic boulevard lined with towering palms, taking in the neon-soaked streets, marveling at the lowriders or letting the salty air breeze through your hair along the coast, your in-car adventure awaits.

1. Mulholland Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RUn5_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Cedric Letsch via Unsplash

Carving through the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, Mulholland Drive is easily one of the most recognizable and cinematic stretches of road in the city. That’s not only owing to its time on the Silver screen but its stellar views of the San Fernando Valley. It creates the perfect setting for high-speed car chases (staged ones, of course), romantic dates and brims with Hollywood glamour. It’s no wonder David Lynch centered his neo-noir masterpiece around it. Heading from Ventura to Santa Monica, you can take in views from one of the many overlooks and see top attractions like Hollywood Hills, Getty Center and Griffith Park along the way.

2. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) from Malibu to Neptune’s Net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX2xe_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Kyle Cottrel via Unsplash

Strictly speaking, this coastal cruise from Manhattan Beach to Neptune’s Net crosses over into Los Angeles County, but it would be a crime to leave it off the list. It encompasses a quintessential stretch of road that hugs the shoreline with jaw-dropping ocean views on one side and equally impressive cliffs with mansions perched atop on the other side. You’ll have sun-soaked bluffs that offer plenty of stop-offs along the way, including Leo Carrillo State Park and Zuma Beach. Then park off in Manhattan Beach to take in that classic California sunset with palms and vintage cars.

3. Mel’s Drive In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl8FW_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Mel’s Drive In

This may be on the shorter side of drives (depending on where you’re coming from and how many times you go through the drive-thru) but it’s packed with retro nostalgia, beaming neon signs, vintage lowriders and celebrities picking up classic American fare. Anyone of the location will transport you to a bygone era with their carhop service served by waitresses on roller skates and endless lines of vintage cars. You could say this is Snoop Dog’s second garage where he regularly showcases his enviable car collection and sometimes adds his famous hot wings to the menu.

4. Palos Verdes Estates to San Pedro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAoII_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Derek Liang via Unsplash

Palos Verdes is a bottomless well of stunning natural landscapes. But heading from Palos Verdes Estates to San Pedro along Palos Verdes Dr S, your biggest challenge will be to keep your eyes on the road. You’ll take in the rugged cliffsides and keep a lookout for whales near Point Vicente Lighthouse in Palos Verdes. Then in San Pedro, you’ll have a slew of landmarks that demand to be explored on foot like the Angel’s Gate Park which features the ornate Korean Friendship Bell and the basketball court that seems to stretch out into the ocean.

5. White Point – Royal Palms Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFfv1_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: @districtvsion via Instagram

As you ride along W Paseo Del Mar and down Kay Fiorentino Drive to White Point Park at sunset, you’ll see lines of cars parked to take in the cotton candy skies lighting up the Pacific Ocean. On the scenic drive down Paseo Del Mar, you can turn right into the Royal Palms parking area packed with surfers when the conditions are suitable. If you turn left towards White Point, you’ll find scuba divers and tide pool explorers. You can also settle in at the picnic tables atop the bluff where you can marvel at the remnants of the former 1920s hot spring resort.

6. Windsor Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ygQ2_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Roberto Nickson via Unsplash

Sometimes you just need that scenery that screams “I’m in L.A.!” and this palm-lined boulevard with a view of the Hollywood Sign could be more iconically L.A. If you want that coveted snap of the sign you’ll need to stop by between 4th and 5th streets on Windsor Blvd. near Hancock Park. There’s no doubt that this scenic drives is also one of the most iconic.

7. Playa Del Rey To Manhattan Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bySz1_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: @scottalexmills via Instagram

Heading from Playa Del Rey in El Segundo to Manhattan Beach along Vista Del Mar Ln., you’ll enjoy a winding coastal cruise that leads to a straight stretch along the shores with stunning beach views, dotted with palms. It’s the perfect low-key spot to soak up the surf scene.

8. Wilshire Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PumNP_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Joe Byrnes via Unsplash

Moving along Wilshire Boulevard is hands down the quickest way to take in as much of L.A.’s essential attractions in one go as possible and one of the most scenic drives too. Traverse the city’s diverse cultural heritage ranging from Museum Row with LACMA’s iconic “Urban Light” installation to the buzzing nightlife of Koreatown and the perfectly manicured boulevards in Beverly Hills.

9. Santa Monica to Malibu on the PCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyAAj_0dqlYcRV00
Credit: Ildan Suleimanov via Unsplash

Another one of the most essential scenic drives through Los Angeles is beginning at the end of Interstate 10 and heading North on the Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu. Cruise alongside the surfers and skaters on the beachside road before journeying into the rugged canyons of Malibu.

SEE MORE: Incredible Stops Along California’s Iconic Pacific Coast Highway

Comments / 1

 

Related
Secret LA

Incredible Stops Along California’s Iconic Pacific Coast Highway

Take the ‘All-American Road’ and be sure to stop at these 5 gems along the way. The cliff-hugging coastal stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway is made up of winding ribbons of road that showcase some of the most incredible West Coast scenes. The 147 miles from Carmel to Morro Bay is dubbed the “All-American Road” and it’s undoubtedly the best way to get a taste of California’s breathtaking natural landscapes. From the towering, old redwood trees to the rocky mountains that plunge into the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean, the beauty seems limitless. So once the pandemic is over, gather your travel buddies, pack your bags. The open road is calling!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

18 Of The Most Romantic Date Spots Around L.A.

Featured Image: Vista point on the slopes of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, Izayah Ramos via Unsplash. Some of them are absolutely free. We asked our Instagram readers to reveal their most romantic date spots around L.A. We had an interesting mix of responses, including scenic hikes , exploring landmarks and unconventional dining options. While “my house” and In-N-Out were also popular responses (and charming in their own right), we stuck to accessible places that would almost definitely get the sparks flying. Plus, we gave up some of our go-to date ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

LA’s Spectacular 360-Degree Klimt Exhibit Is Finally Open — And It’s Astonishing

Dive into the commended works of the Austrian symbolist painter at this impressive exhibit. Ever since we learned about Klimt: The Immersive Experience, we’ve been anticipating its arrival on the Los Angeles scene — and the day has finally come. The exhibit brought by Exhibition Hub features colossal digital representations of Klimt’s most famous works, immersing viewers into the breathtaking legacy of the Austrian painter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Powerful Martin Luther King, Jr. Murals Around L.A.

Artists around L.A. are keeping the dream alive. Today, people around America will pause to reflect on the legacy of the charismatic Baptist minister and social activist who was instrumental in the civil rights movement in the U.S. from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. Martin Luther King, Jr. is easily one of the most quotable speakers of the 20th century and his iconic I Have a Dream speech, which called for equality and freedom, remains as impactful and relevant now as it was on August 28, 1963.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

5 Gorgeous Natural Hot Springs To Soak In Near L.A.

The top 5 natural spas to seek out that are in or around Southern California. It’s winter—well, as close as it gets in these parts anyway. So while half of the city is compelled to seek out snow-covered winter wonderlands, the rest of us are more inclined to snuggle up with some of the city’s best hot chocolates or to seek out hot springs to soak in. If you’re in the latter group, you happen to be in a state with some of the most incredible natural thermal springs. Whether it’s located in the lush hills of Santa Barbara or in the middle of a surreal desert, you’re bound to find a spot to let your hair down and immerse yourself in nature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

California Has Been Crowned The Best State For Tacos

And unsurprisingly, the best city in the state is just south of Los Angeles proper. Not that we needed the data to tell us what we already know, but it’s always nice to have bragging rights backed up by numbers. Rent.com carried out some research and their recent data analysis reports that California is in fact the best state for tacos and while most Angelenos would consider themselves Carnitas afficionados, which makes sense considering Huntington Park was named the best city for tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Has Transformed The L.A. Arboretum Into An Illuminated Wonderland

Wander through a glowing natural haven this holiday. London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ has turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey down a mile-long path of multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed music. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way.
ARCADIA, CA
Secret LA

Britney Spears Reviewed A Popular Hollywood Restaurant—And Now We Want To Go!

Here’s what Britney Spears thinks about an L.A. hotspot:. Britney Spears is celebrating the end of her newly-found freedom since her restrictive 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. America’s beloved pop queen has been making up for lost time (as she promised) by hitting the town, and she documented an evening out at an L.A. hotspot with an Instagram post. The post consists of a video of a smash cake reveal (which has led speculators to believe it’s Catch LA’s iconic ‘Hit Me’ dessert) and three pages of text walking audiences through each moment. Her gushing, multi-page review seems to transcend any standard dining experience and comes across as more of a spiritual experience.
CELEBRITIES
Secret LA

Magical ‘La La Land’ Locations That Will Make You Fall In Love With The City

The 2017 Oscar Best Picture nominee La La Land is the ultimate ode to Los Angeles, immortalizing the breathtaking sunsets, swaying palms and iconic landmarks while depicting a whirlwind romance of two people pursuing their dreams in the city of stars. It’s as much a love story of two people in love as it is a love letter to L.A. Whether you’re looking for date night inspiration or you’re looking for a little reminder that you live in an actual dreamland, here are 10 of the most romantic locations to visit from the timeless movie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

7 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Less Than 4hrs From L.A.

Get out that bucket list and add these natural wonders to it right away. Los Angeles is filled with manmade marvels, from the soaring, reflective skyscrapers Downtown and the slick organic lines of the Peterson Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire, to the Mosaic Tile House in Venice. But no matter what imaginative creations we manage to conjure up and manufacture, nature seems to offer something that tops it all. Here are all the stunning and unusual natural wonders less than 4 hours away from L.A. that you need to see at least once.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

10 Unique Ways To See L.A. That You Need To Experience At Least Once

Skip the usual traffic jams and explore L.A. with one of these unforgettable rides. Sure, traffic jams on freeways are all part of the Los Angeles experience, but working on your sleeve tan in a cloud of car fumes isn’t the only way to get around. The city is home to as many unique modes of transport as there are latte variations at your corner coffee shop. Whether you’re planning a little sojourn along the coast or you’re just looking to spice up the journey between Hill Street and Grand Avenue on Bunker Hill, there are plenty of unforgettable rides across the city that will bring you closer to a different side of L.A.’s culture.
Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Enchanting Spectacle Full Of Mysterious Illusions Is Now Open In LA

Step into an enthralling evening filled with mind blowing illusions…. The highly anticipated Modern Parlor Magic Show officially opened its doors, bringing the mesmerizing art of mystery to LA. Established magician David Carlo will spin your world around through wondrous illusions, mentalism and theater performances—all accompanied by live music from Michael Gadsby. Held in the intimate setting of the Santa Monica Playhouse, the awe-inspiring experience will transport you into the 20th century, where magicians like Harry Houdini and Chung Ling Soo stunned the public with their extraordinary performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Made The List Of Best Places To Dine In America 2021

Los Angeles has 3 out of 50 of the best restaurants in America, according to this New York Times list. Most Angelenos accept traffic jams on the maligned 405, soaring rental prices and hordes of influencers on every block as a way of life on this stretch of the West Coast. However, the complex food scene, offering some of the most innovative dining experiences in the country definitely helps counter it all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

45 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This January

We made it! 2022 has arrived, now it’s time to celebrate with this list of incredible things to do in L.A. this month. Last year felt like a lifetime. But the new year is finally here, and with it comes tons of exciting activities. While things aren’t quite back to normal, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to keep you busy for the month. Whether it’s a vibrant parade, planning a bucket list or taking a short trip to enjoy post-storm snow, you’ll get to kick off the year with tons of new discoveries and experiences. Here are all the things you can add to your calendar this January.
Secret LA

5 Weird And Wonderful Things You Have To See In L.A.

A handful of bold, bizarre and beautiful discoveries around L.A. There’s no shortage of unusual wonders in L.A., from the eccentric personalities to the colorful homes turned into ever-evolving artworks, there’s always something to satisfy curious minds. So, it’s no surprise that amongst the Downtown highrises and atop the iconic hills, there are tons of fascinating places to discover. Some are hiding in plain sight, while others require some adventuring, but here are our favorite quirky things to see around L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Santa’s Village In Lake Arrowhead Is A True Holiday Dream

Santa’s SoCal hood is a magical, alpine adventure!. Around 65 years ago, the Big Guy in the red suit set up camp in Lake Arrowhead and turned it into a Christmas wonderland complete with gingerbread homes, giant candy canes, a grand old sleigh, a gleaming tree and faux alpine dwellings. Fittingly, the charming Yuletide land was named Santa’s Village. With the “Nice List” continually growing, it has since expanded and is now known as SkyPark at Santa’s Village.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Secret LA

A Gallery Of The Holiday Storms That Swept Through California

Parts of California got to see a real winter wonderland this Christmas. While you might not have seen a big old guy in a red suit beaming through the skies you would have seen the holiday storm system. A series of storms swept through California in the weeks leading up to Christmas, turning high elevations into true winter wonderlands and bringing heavy rains to other parts of the region. The Sierra Nevada mountains were buried in snow with peaks like Northstar reaching 117 inches during Christmas Week and the aqua water of Lake Tahoe was surrounded by powder-white slopes in the eastern shoreline. Even parts of Joshua Tree were lightly dusted in snow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Comments / 0

