North Texas COVID cases could hit a new peak in late January

The latest data from researchers at UT-Southwestern shows new cases of COVID-19 will likely reach a new all-time high around the end of the month. Their latest report predicts Dallas County could reach 8.000 cases per day and Tarrant County could see 6,000 cases per day before the number of new infections begins to go back down.

Hospital volumes for COVID patients have increased more than 30 percent in the past week and more than three-hundred percent in the past month. Their latest report also shows that weekly admissions are approaching or exceeding their peaks from January 2021.

Dallas County reported more than 9,000 new cases during the four-day period from Saturday, January 15th and Tuesday, January 18th. That means the total number of COVID cases reported in Dallas County since the start of the pandemic has passed 500,000.

"The pandemic has brought with it 5,678 deaths, many hospitalizations, disruptions, and cases of long COVID, but it has also exposed the resilience and compassion of the people of North Texas and Dallas County in particular, in ways that are both remarkable and unique. I am thankful for the grit and resolve of the people of North Texas, our healthcare heroes, first responders and essential workers, and everyone who has sacrificed to keep our community as safe and as strong as possible during this two year global pandemic," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "Now is the time if you have not been vaccinated to join your neighbors in getting vaccinated and doing your patriotic part to protect the community against COVID."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter