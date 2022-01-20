ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after woman killed and husband left critical in attack at home

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5Upp_0dqlYSZ700

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire had been detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hl25I_0dqlYSZ700

Mr Kirby has previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Suspect arrested after man killed in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in West End. 24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr. was arrested for the death of 56-year-old Richard Spence. Police say Spence was shot multiple times after an argument on January 14th. Speed is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hanley: Man charged with rape after woman attacked

A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in Stoke-on-Trent. She was targeted on Hope Street in Hanley at about 06:40 GMT on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said. Elek Horvath, 22, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime
The Independent

Community in shock as pensioner killed and husband left critically injured

The murder of an 86-year-old woman in an attack in which her husband was critically injured has left the entire community in shock, a council leader has said.Derbyshire Police said a serious level of violence had been used in the “horrific” incident, which led to the death of Freda Walker.Mrs Walker’s husband, Ken, aged 88, was found with life-threatening injuries after paramedics were called to the couple’s home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover, early on Saturday.The leader of Bolsover District Council, Steve Fritchley, said Mr Walker, a former district councillor and honorary alderman, was in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
q13fox.com

Police: Cops arrest man who attacked Seattle woman who was exercising

SEATTLE - Seattle police on Thursday arrested a man they say attacked a woman who was exercising in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 1st Ave. S. and Denver Ave. S. The woman told officers that she was jogging when a man jumped...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC10

Sacramento man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Sacramento County woman. According to a Facebook post by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound was reported about 1:08 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, along the 48000 block of Pasarobles Drive. Upon arrival, detectives found the victim, 38-year-old Mandalaina Martinez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sac Metro Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Coralville man charged after threatening to kill woman

An Iowa Lodge resident was arrested after threatening the life of a woman who lives in the same building. Police say the incident occurred Wednesday around 11:35 am. 26-year-old Devontae King allegedly saw the woman who lives in a neighboring room walk past his room. He reportedly exited his room and confronted her just outside.
CORALVILLE, IA
county17.com

Man breaks into home, attacks, strangles woman

Officers are looking to arrest a man who reportedly broke into a woman’s home yesterday, fought with her, and choked her, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette police responded to a residence on Church Avenue yesterday around 8 p.m. after a 25-year-old male called to report that his wife, 26, had been attacked in their home earlier in the day.
GILLETTE, WY
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

Vancouver police have appealed for information and witnesses following an unsolved attack on an Asian woman in the city on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Wednesday released video showing the 22-year-old woman being thrown against a wall in broad daylight. She had departed the Hotel Georgia on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street on 31 December when the attack unfolded at around 3.30pm, the department said, “This is a very concerning incident,” said police constable Tania Visintin to the Vancouver Sun. “The victim was just walking down the street minding her own business when it occurred.”The police appeal follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing woman, unborn child in Jackson arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her unborn child. Jackson police said Brianna Carter, 20, and her unborn child were shot multiple times on Sunday, January 9 on Bishop Avenue. She later died at a local hospital. Police have […]
JACKSON, MS
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after injuring a woman

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on a warrant charging him with strangulation and domestic battery after an incident on November 10, 2021. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called about a female who was being abused by 25-year-old Dalton Burton. The caller told police a...
MITCHELL, IN
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Ottawa woman arrested after threatening man with machete

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 35-year-old woman who threatened a man with a machete is being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center facing charges after police had to enter her home and take her into custody. Officers with the STAR Team, a collaboration of the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, entered […]
OTTAWA, KS
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy