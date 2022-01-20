ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the 608: Help vote Mazomanie man into ‘Packers Fan Hall of Fame’

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MAZOMANIE, Wis. – Green Bay was the first professional football team to have a ‘Fan Hall of Fame.’ It was founded for the purpose of honoring a Packers superfan every year, and for one Mazomanie man, this would be everything to him.

If you don’t recognize his face, you may recognize his cheering. Jeff Yasick truly bleeds green and gold.

“I get lots of turnovers when I cheer really loud,” Jeff told News 3 Now.

Jeff has cerebral palsy, but that’s never stopped him from living his life to the fullest.

He’s been a superfan since a moment back in 1994, when Reggie White stopped to take a picture with him at training camp.

“I got his autograph so I was happy,” Jeff explained.

Almost four decades later, Jeff is a finalist for the ‘Packers Fan Hall of Fame.’

“I’m really excited to be nominated to be a hall of famer because I cheer really loud on defense,” added Jeff.

While Jeff hopes he comes out on top next month, he says he’ll be okay either way knowing he still has so many other Packers fans behind him.

“They’ll still love me,” Jeff said. “It’s really exciting. It’s a dream come true.”

So if Jeff wins, he’ll receive four club seats to a Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodation, and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.

The winner will be announced in February. You can vote once per day through the end of January. Vote here!

