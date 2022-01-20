ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari joins Udinese on loan

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzBUf_0dqlYH6M00

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Udinese on loan for the rest of the season.

Spanish centre-half Mari, 28, has made just three appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season and 22 in total.

Udinese said on their official website: “The Spanish defender arrives on loan from Arsenal until the end of the sporting season.

“A player who combines physical strength with technical qualities and great skill in aerial play, all precious characteristics that have brought him to the top European stages.”

Mari, who started out at Mallorca was signed by Manchester City in 2016 and loaned out immediately to Girona. He has also had loan spells at NEC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

He joined Brazilian side Flamengo in a permanent deal in July 2019 before arriving at Arsenal, initially on loan, the following January and the Gunners paid a reported £7million to make the move permanent in July 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Udinese#Spanish#European#Nec Breda#Brazilian
The Independent

Real Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the death

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Barcelona also needed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson has no problem with Everton fans’ protest after defeat to Villa

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans who protested after their 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after admitting he was “on the floor” after the result.A 10th defeat in 14 league matches – courtesy of Emiliano Buendia’s header in first-half added time – means their 19 points from their first 20 games is their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98.The goal celebrations saw Villa players Matty Cash and recently-departed Everton defender Lucas Digne struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, with the Toffees announcing after the game that one person has been arrested for throwing a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.All this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte hopes Spurs can learn from losses and get the better of Blues

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants his side to learn from their recent Carabao Cup defeats to Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash.Spurs were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by their London rivals in the semi-final earlier this month as the gulf in class between the two teams was laid bare.It was after the 2-0 first leg at Stamford Bridge – where Spurs return on Sunday afternoon – that Conte said his side could not be compared to Chelsea and that they were a team in “the middle”.But Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Conte while Chelsea have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

One of Italian football’s most notable and important fixtures takes place on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A.The fight for the title is very much on for the San Siro side, as they sit in second place, five points off local rivals and reigning champions Inter following their late win over Venezia on Saturday night.Juve are having an altogether more uncomfortable time of matters this term, still sat in fifth despite an upturn in fortunes of late. Four wins from their last five has closed the gap on the Champions League places, but they still have...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy