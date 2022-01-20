Ask the Expert: COVID update on the Restaurant Industry

The pandemic is still hurting the restaurant business all around this country. The Independent Restaurant Coalition finds most restaurants saw their numbers drop last month, thanks to the Omicron variant.

Almost 60 percent of independent restaurants say their sales went down by more than half in December. Meanwhile, close to half of those restaurants had to cut back on their operating hours for around 10 days last month.

On Ask the Expert, Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the challenges.

