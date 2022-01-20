A Ghost Ruined My Life: Portal To Hell (Series Premiere Travel Fri 21 Jan 2022)

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO