A Ghost Ruined My Life: Portal To Hell (Series Premiere Travel Fri 21 Jan 2022)

Cover picture for the articlePortal To Hell: When Shannon and her young son rented an old house in...

Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Wants to See Jamie Break Bad

Looks like “Blue Bloods” star, Will Estes wants to see more of a specific storyline with his character, Jamie. In the popular CBS crime drama, Estes plays street cop, Sergeant Jameson “Jamie” Reagan. In an interview during September 2021 with The Nerds of Color, he discussed what he wanted to see for Jamie’s future.
BGR.com

Ozark season 4 part 1 just hit Netflix and people are flipping out

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more The proposal that cartel kingpin Omar Navarro lays out for Marty Byrde in Ozark season 4 is straightforward. Jason Bateman’s Byrde — a brilliant accountant from Chicago who’s committed any number of misdeeds on behalf of the cartel now, across four seasons of the hit Netflix series — has one more job to do. “You will use your influence,” Navarro somewhat ominously tells Byrde and his wife, Wendy, played by Laura Linney. “I will walk away from my business. I will be free...
tvseriesfinale.com

Welcome to Flatch: FOX Announces Premiere Date for New Comedy Series (Watch)

Welcome to Flatch is coming to FOX in March. The network has released a premiere date for the comedy series, as well as a trailer and poster. Starring Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega, and Krystal Smith, the series revolves around a documentary crew and the residents of a small town that they follow.
Eli Roth
tvseriesfinale.com

Moon Knight: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for New Marvel Superhero Series (Watch)

Disney+ has announced the arrival of their next Marvel series. Starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight will arrive on the streaming service in March. The series follows a man who discovers he is leading a double life. Disney+ revealed more about the new superhero series in a press release. “Disney+ debuted...
toolfarm.com

A Brief History of Premiere Pro (and Fun Facts for my Fellow Video Nerds)

Adobe Premiere Pro won our 2021 Toolfarm People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Non-Linear Editor. Instead of giving you a list of its virtues or convincing you that you need to switch to Premiere Pro, I thought I’d take a different, more fun route that satisfies the researcher in me. Today, you’re going to get a quirky history lesson on Premiere Pro!
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
Deadline

Sundance Review: Bradley Rust Gray’s ‘blood’

Albeit beautifully shot and made tolerable by the warm presence of Carla Juri in the leading role, blood is a frustratingly indulgent study of emotional recovery after the loss of a loved one. This fourth feature by Bradley Rust Gray is splendidly appointed with locations in Japan and Iceland and an appreciation of emotional openness expressed by all the characters. All the same, the mostly short scenes of recent widow Chloe handling her grief day by day possess little compelling drama and are handicapped by a scruffy Japanese male lead who just doesn’t match up with his appealing female counterpart...
Yardbarker

Harry Styles cancels Australian & New Zealand Love On Tour dates

Harry Styles unfortunately can't spread love everywhere he originally planned. After a wildly popular 42-city Love On Tour run across North America to close out 2021, Styles unfortunately had to cancel his dates across Australia and New Zealand that were initially scheduled for November 2020, according to Live Nation. "Due...
SheKnows

Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Could Solve Two Problems at Once With the Most Romantic Crossover of All Time

Picture it. A pair of lovelorn singles walk into a bar…. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have a problem. Two, actually. Jack Abbott and Donna Logan. Mind you, they’re good problems to have, dynamic characters to whom the audience is attached and with whom it has a long relationship. But the twosome in question? They haven’t had a relationship of their own in… [Consults calendar. Flips pages. Keeps flipping. Still flipping. Tires of flipping.] Let’s just say that it’s been a while.
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Berg’s Evan Rachel Wood/Marilyn Manson Doc ‘Phoenix Rising — Part One: Don’t Fall’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

When the actor Evan Rachel Wood (Thirteen, Mildred Pierce, Westworld) testified to Congress in 2018 about her own traumatic experience as part of her support for a bill aiding sexual assault survivors, she was careful not mention her alleged abuser’s name. Nevertheless, the internet and by extension the world quickly worked out she was talking about rock star and aging enfant terrible Marilyn Manson. The two had a publicly tempestuous, on-again, off-again relationship for several years in the late aughts, starting when Wood was 18 years old and Manson, real name Brian Warner, was 37. Wood, as she explains in Phoenix...
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
Radar Online.com

Adele Flees Las Vegas, Spotted In Slippers At Boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills Mansion Hours After Tearfully Canceling Shows

Adele left Las Vegas immediately after canceling her Las Vegas shows for what was supposed to be her residency opening weekend. The 33-year-old songbird was photographed arriving at her boyfriend Rich Paul's Beverly Hills, California, home in the dead of night following her tearful announcement that left several fans stuck in Sin City without a show to go to.
