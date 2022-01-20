ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lara Dutta’s Daughter Saira, 10 Today, Got This Birthday Wish From Mom

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My life’s greatest blessing,” wrote Lara Dutta. “Happy, happy Birthday to Saira,” commented Gul Panag. It’s time for celebration at the Dutta-Bhupathi household. Saira, daughter of actress Lara Dutta and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi is celebrating her 10th birthday today [January 20] and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. However,...

Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Goes Full Dad-Mode Wishing Daughter ‘Happy Birthday’ in Hilarious Video

On Tuesday (January 11th), Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to wish his daughter, Grace, a special happy birthday in a sweet but hilarious video. In the video, Mark Wahlberg, who is rocking a mustache, declares while kissing Grace at the top of her head numerous times, “Happy birthday, big 12 year old. I am so proud of you. My angel. Happy birthday. Love you. TWELVE. Oh my God! Another pre-teen.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Lucy Arnaz Wishes Brother a Very Happy 69th Birthday

Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucy Arnaz is celebrating her brother’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Check it out!. Lucy Arnaz loves sharing family photos on her social media profiles. The 70-year old actress is now wishing her younger brother a happy birthday on Instagram. Alongside a silly selfie of Lucille Ball’s daughter kissing Desi Arnaz Jr.’s cheek, she writes a fun caption.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Arrives At His Daughter's Birthday Party

Kanye West has arrived at his daughter, Chicago's, birthday party after originally claiming that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wouldn't allow him to be present. Chicago turns four years old on January 15. TMZ reports that West was scheduled to spend the rest of the day with Chicago after 4:00 PM,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Claims Kardashian Family Blocked Him From Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party in Live Video

Kanye West caused a stir online on his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday. The Yeezy designer took to social media on Saturday with a video making claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was keeping him from showing up to their daughter's birthday party by not sharing the address with him. "Y'all, I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," he claimed, per Hollywood Life.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Films Cute TikTok With North West, 8, As Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up — Watch

Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete. The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
The Manhattan Mercury

Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her mom

Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her in her films. The 'Being the Ricardos' actress - who has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with spouse Keith Urban - revealed her teenage child has been making her own amateur movies since she was eight years old, but despite her own glittering career, the Oscar-winning star admitted the youngster doesn't want to involve her in her projects.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Wishes His Mom Happy Birthday With Throwback Snap

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son is wishing his mom a happy birthday with a special throwback Thursday Instagram post. Leland B. Chapman is celebrating his mom’s birthday today. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son shared a throwback image of his mother when she was just 18 years old. Fans are enjoying this blast from the past. Sporting what looks to be a diner uniform and a bouncy hairstyle, she is standing in front of a Volkswagen automobile.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES

