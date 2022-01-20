ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Labour: PM more interested in saving his job than those in UK steel sector

By David Lynch
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNQyT_0dqlX7K800

Boris Johnson’s “fast and loose” policy over Irish trading arrangements has been blamed for delays in removing US tariffs on British steel and aluminium.

Labour said the Prime Minister has been “more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector”, as they pressed the Government to give a timetable on when they expect a breakthrough on the matter.

The Opposition also raised concerns on the negotiations being affected by the Northern Ireland Protocol which is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

Talks between the US and UK to begin the removal of the tariffs, imposed by former president Donald Trump, began this week.

The truth is the Prime Minister has been more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector.

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told the Commons: “If the Secretary of State can’t even confirm the Prime Minister has picked up the phone to the United States President about this, aren’t people right to conclude the Prime Minister is focused on saving himself and he doesn’t care about steel workers’ jobs?”

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the tariffs “have already done great damage” and the “situation is urgent” because “the EU gained a competitive advantage” after the US lifted tariffs for member states.

He asked if “in advance of those talks the Prime Minister has raised this issue personally with President Biden”.

Mr Thomas-Symonds went on: “The truth is the Prime Minister has been more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector.”

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she has been “extremely robust” to move the issue along since taking the job, adding: “I am pleased that we have been able to launch these negotiations yesterday. It is important that we sort out and remove these unnecessary and burdensome tariffs on the UK.”

Ms Trevelyan added: “At every level of Government … we have been raising this with the US and we are therefore at the point where we are now starting negotiations which will move at pace.”

Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick (Preston) asked: “Given the fact that the Prime Minister is playing fast and loose with security policy on Northern Ireland, in particular the way he is doing his best to trash the Northern Ireland Protocol, what chance does she think we have of getting those tariffs dropped?”

Ms Trevelyan said: “We will be pushing for a deal that is right for the UK steel industry.

“I am confident the long-standing alliance between the UK and the US, which is built on a rich history of shared values and free and fair trade, will ensure that the negotiation outcomes are what we need for UK industry.”

Updating MPs on the progress of the negotiations, Ms Trevelyan earlier said the tariffs have cost the industry more than £60 million per year and expressed her hopes for swift progress to resolve the matter.

But Labour MP Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) said: “The European Union secured a comprehensive exemption from the (section) 232 steel tariffs way back on October 30 last year.

“Here we are almost three months later and talks with the UK Government are only just starting.”

He said the probable cause for the delay is the UK Government’s “shambolic handling” of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss and Sefcovic discuss Northern Ireland Brexit row in ‘constructive’ talks

The UK and European Union will continue “intensive discussions” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Liz Truss said.The Foreign Secretary met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday for talks aimed at making progress on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.In a joint statement, the pair said there was a “constructive atmosphere” and they will meet again next week.Officials will carry on talks this week before Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic meet to take stock of the situation..@marossefcovic and I had further talks today in Brussels. Teams continue intensive discussions 👇 pic.twitter.com/thgxjJiaJc— Liz Truss (@trussliz)...
POLITICS
Gazette

Assailed by scandal, UK's Johnson fights for his job

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting to shore up his premiership on Monday as he faced the publication later this week of an investigation into boozy parties at the heart of the British state during COVID-19 lockdowns. Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid testing for travellers has ‘outlived its usefulness’ as measures scrapped

Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a coronavirus test when arriving in the UK as the policy has “outlived its usefulness”, the Transport Secretary has said.Grant Shapps said post-arrival lateral flow tests will no longer be required as restrictions were “firmly placed in the past”.He told the Commons the move would help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.Mr Shapps told MPs that the definition of fully vaccinated as “two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of a Janssen vaccine” would remain for now.But that the rules for those who did not count as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Minister quits Government at the despatch box in the House of Lords

A minister has resigned from the Government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.Lord Agnew of Oulton, a joint Cabinet Office and Treasury minister, confirmed his intention to quit his posts while speaking at the despatch box in the House of Lords.He was updating peers about the £4.3 billion of Covid loans – written off by the Treasury – which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.After telling the Lords he was unhappy with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury, Lord Agnew said: “Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hendrick
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stephen Kinnock
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Welsh ports see 30% fall in traffic due to Brexit, says UK shipping boss

Welsh ports have seen a 30% fall in traffic as a result of Brexit a shipping operator has said.Ian Davies, boss of Stena Line’s UK ports, said the decline seen in Holyhead and Fishguard was because of the new trading relationship with the European Union and not the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Davies said the new deal has hit the logistics industry “quite hard”.“In January, we saw a big drop-off ranging from 50-60% of our freight volumes, as people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required,” he told the BBC Politics Wales...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Steel#European Union#Steel Workers#Uk#Irish#Labour#Opposition#Commons#State#Eu
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Disappointed’ Nusrat Ghani says government failed to take Islamophobia ‘seriously’

A Tory MP has described her disappointment at No 10’s attempt to suggest Boris Johnson already dealt with her claims of Islamophobia at the top of government when they were first made in 2020.It comes after Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she was sacked as transport minister two years ago due to concerns around her “Muslimness”, with an unnamed government whip allegedly telling her that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the claims, branding them “defamatory”.Downing Street later said the PM met with Ms Ghani on 1 July 2020 to discuss...
POLITICS
The Independent

Women have fewer than a third of top UK jobs, report finds

Progress on gender equality is moving at “glacial” speed with women making up less than a third of the top jobs in the UK, according to a new report.The study, carried out by the Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading gender equality charity, found women of colour are under-represented at the highest levels in a vast range of sectors.Researchers discovered women are wholly absent from senior roles such as Supreme Court justices, FTSE 100 chief executives, metro mayors, and police and crime commissioners.Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “The people who hold the top jobs in our society...
JOBS
The Independent

Johnson using populist policies to save his job is ‘unedifying’, Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of resorting to “cheap, populist policies” to distract from the scandals engulfing his leadership.Scotland’s First Minister responded to reports that Downing Street had launched ‘operation red meat’ in a bid to stem public outrage at the slew of parties reported to have taken place during lockdown.Ms Sturgeon said proposals such as ending the BBC licence fee and ordering the military to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel was “unedifying” for the Prime Minister.Speaking to the media at a visit to Irvine after the announcement of offshore energy contracts, the SNP leader said the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Jobs
newcivilengineer.com

How UK infrastructure sector can save £3bn on earthworks every decade

That is the conclusion of a new study led by HS2, Expedition Engineering, and the Infrastructure Industry Innovation Partnership (i3P), which has identified opportunities which will improve productivity in UK earthworks by an estimated 10-20%. The study has identified 26 opportunities to unlock savings of up to £300M a year....
CONSTRUCTION
The Independent

Travel industry welcomes end to testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to UK

The aviation industry, travel firms and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England. The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test is to be suspended, though he did not say when. Charlie Cornish, chief executive of Manchester Airports Group, said: “This change will be welcomed by the millions of vaccinated people who are desperate to travel and will now be able to do so – restriction-free – for the first time in more than a year.“Travel restrictions do very little to stop the spread of variants like Omicron. Removing them will...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy