Metairie, LA

Bourbon Street on Main Street at this Metairie mall

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a bit of Bourbon Street on Main Street.

In the middle of a mall.

Raising the bar.

By opening a bar.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s center court, front, and center at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Bar none, it’s the kind of concept that’s sweeter than a candy bar.

Not as green as a salad bar.

But set up to take some stress away, even the edge off inflation and supply chain problems.

It’s called Vine & Tap .

Like a bottle of champagne on New Year’s Eve, it just popped open.

Many returns will be happier when every hour is happy.

At the mall where you can now simply say, charge it.

And Cheers.

