It’s a lovely Saturday in Philadelphia. Howie Roseman has devoted himself to Jalen Hurts, the Eagles seem to have a stable base, and the entire league wants to sign Jonathan Gannon as a Head Coach….for some reason presumably. It’s all well and good that the Eagles could be losing a coordinator who hardly came close to expectations this year, but why exactly does the rest of the NFL seem besotted with him, and what aren’t Eagles fans seeing?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO