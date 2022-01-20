ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen arrested for kidnap and murder plot on jogger he tackled using Axe bodyspray

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gRHt_0dqlWIcz00

A Florida teen has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a jogger who fought off the assailant using martial arts , according to law enforcement.

Police said that 18-year-old Logan Smith had created a plan to kill a jogger and keep the body in his closet “to fulfil his sexual fantasies”.

According to Fox 35 , the arrest report states that Mr Smith, of Cocoa, east of Orlando , attempted the attack on Monday but was overpowered by the jogger and detained until officers arrived.

Law enforcement says that Mr Smith had a rubber mallet, a can of Axe bodyspray, and belt from a robe, and a sheet laid out in his driveway in preparation for the attack.

“The defendant walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise,” the arrest affidavit says.

Mr Smith reportedly threw the belt around the victim’s neck, but the runner managed to overpower Mr Smith.

Police say the 18-year-old admitted to having observed the runner’s routine for around six weeks and that he had decided to murder the jogger after watching a violent film.

He said he was planning on strangling the runner and dragging the body into his home on the sheet. He added that the rubber mallet was to be used to beat the victim and that Axe bodyspray was meant to be used on the jogger’s eyes.

“He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself. The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfil his sexual fantasies,” the arrest report says.

The jogger told authorities that he tends to run about four times a week and that he had never seen Mr Smith before.

Jail records show that Mr Smith is being held without bond at Brevard County Jail. His initial court appearance has been scheduled for 10 February.

The Independent

The Independent

