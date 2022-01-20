ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Marion School District on 2-hour delay due to winter weather

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq7PY_0dqlVIam00
School Bus File - Generic

MARION, Ark. — Marion School District in Arkansas will be on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to winter weather.

The school district said the cold weather, ongoing precipitation and the potential for hazardous road conditions would delay the start of school.

Buses will run on regular routes on the delayed schedule, officials said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy