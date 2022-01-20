Marion School District on 2-hour delay due to winter weather
MARION, Ark. — Marion School District in Arkansas will be on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to winter weather.
The school district said the cold weather, ongoing precipitation and the potential for hazardous road conditions would delay the start of school.
Buses will run on regular routes on the delayed schedule, officials said.
