ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty offer thoughts on Peng Shuai case

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka was one of the first players to publicly speak on the Peng Shuai case. After winning her Australian Open second round match, Peng was asked if she felt the moral duty to speak out or if it was the fact that she shared the locker...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Australian Open criticized for stopping Peng Shuai protest

The Australian Open is facing criticism over its handing of a small protest against the Chinese Communist Party’s alleged mistreatment of tennis player Peng Shuai. Protestors unfurled a banner reading ‘Where Is Peng Shuai’ during the match between China’s Wang Qiang and American Madison Keys and one of the protesters also wore a t-shirt with the same slogan supporting Peng.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Cowardly’ of Tennis Australia to ban Peng Shuai T-shirts – Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has accused Australian Open organisers of “capitulating” to China over the banning of T-shirts supporting Peng Shuai Spectators at Melbourne Park were instructed to remove T-shirts and banners bearing the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?”, drawing attention to the predicament of the Chinese player.Tennis Australia said it did not allow “clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political” but that it continued to work with the WTA in seeking clarity on the situation.WTA fall tournaments in China remain up in the air and updates on Peng Shuai continue to raise concern. Stream live → https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0#TCLive l #AusOpen...
TENNIS
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
The Independent

World number one Ashleigh Barty moves smoothly into Australian Open quarters

World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame a big hurdle on her path towards what she hopes will be a first Australian Open title.The home favourite took on young American Amanda Anisimova, who had stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, and booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory.Barty did see her run of 63 consecutive service holds come to an end when she was broken early in the second set but she won six of the next seven games.Anisimova enjoyed feeding off the power of Osaka but Barty did not give her the same...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Gael Monfils: I tried to not even remember last year

World No. 20 Gael Monfils was glad he managed to escape with a straight-set win over Cristian Garin and reach the Australian Open round-of-16. Monfils, seeded at No. 17, saw off Garin 7-6 (4) 6-1 6-3 to progress into the last-16 at Melbourne Park. Monfils was up by an early...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: sponsors could abandoning him, now what?

After the recent events involving Novak Djokovic, who was expelled from Australia on Sunday after the sentence of three federal judges confirmed his visa cancellation order for his vaccination status, Forbes magazine took care to find out which ones among the main sponsors of the Serbian have decided to continue the partnership and which have instead interrupted it.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer was extremely upset after losing to Novak Djokovic,' says former coach

In the ultimate clash of titans, Roger Federer had everything in his hands against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, his last Major title clash. The Swiss won 14 points more than the Serb, scored four breaks more than Novak, had 40 winners more and two match points and two break points at 11-11 in the decider up for grabs, squandering all that and allowing Djokovic to prevail in the longest Wimbledon final ever.
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy