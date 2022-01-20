Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

The head of the German navy has resigned after coming under fire for comments he made over Ukraine and Russia.Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.Speaking at an event in India on Friday, he also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China, and suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin deserved “respect”.His comments, captured on video, caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin.By late Saturday, Mr Schoenbach had asked for...
Comments / 0