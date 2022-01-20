ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party’s top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and...

AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
EU sees N.Ireland resolution with UK if goodwill holds

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday discussions with Britain could resolve Northern Irish trading challenges if goodwill was maintained, after talks with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss held in a "constructive atmosphere". Sefcovic, who oversees the European Union's ties with post-Brexit Britain, said...
German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
Telegraph

Germany's governing Greens facing criminal investigation over Covid bonuses

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into leaders of the German Green Party over coronavirus bonuses they paid themselves. Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister, and Robert Habeck, the vice-chancellor and business and climate minister, are among six party members under investigation. They are being investigated on suspicion of breach of...
German prosecutors probe Greens’ leaders over COVID bonus

BERLIN (Reuters) – German prosecutors have opened an investigation into the two leaders of the co-governing Greens, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, over alleged special coronavirus payments, the party said on Wednesday. Spiegel Online reported the start of the investigation for a possible breach of trust to the detriment...
Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads – chancellor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure,” Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record...
Telefónica sees the smaller open RAN picture in Germany

Telefónica Deutschland (O2 Germany), something of an open RAN cheerleader for Telefónica Group in Europe, has "activated" two small cells using the nascent tech. Attached to a building facade on Klenzestraße in Munich's Gärtnerplatz district, they are aimed at complementing O2 Germany's 4G network with extra capacity. 5G open RAN minicells, supporting the standalone version, are expected to come online "later in the year."
Germany’s Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday. The leader of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) had said in the legislature on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.
Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as the contagious Omicron variant rips through a population with lower vaccination rates than some other parts of Europe. The previous daily record, on Nov. 26, was...
Germany's nuclear meltdown

A modest display of pyrotechnics at the Brandenburg Gate accompanied by the ill-fitting tune of "Auld Lang Syne" drifting through the empty streets of Berlin — New Year's Eve in Germany was again a rather subdued affair because of rising coronavirus infections. But not in the small village of Grohnde in Lower Saxony, where loud cheers could be heard at midnight.
‘Covid pass’ comes into effect in France as cases surge

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
Germany urges ‘prudence’ in potential sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s leader has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions against Russia for any aggression against Ukraine in a crisis pitting Berlin’s main gas supplier against its biggest security allies. Among a range of possible Western sanctions against President...
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said. Daily new cases jumped to 65,109, from 63,205 a day earlier. The...
