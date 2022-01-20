ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Has omicron peaked in the US?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jboiq_0dqlUvXY00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s been seven weeks since the omicron variant was first detected in the U.S., prompting an explosion in coronavirus cases and overwhelming many hospitals. As case counts start to plateau and drop off in parts of the country, have we already passed the peak of omicron?

The short answer is yes, said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California. But with these types of things, the answer is never really short.

Evidence is showing the U.S. has likely seen its peak of new daily COVID-19 cases, Rutherford explained. Fewer people are testing positive, especially in Northeastern states where omicron first took hold. Wastewater samples out in California, which can show how much COVID-19 is circulating in a community broadly, have started to show signs of a downturn. An epidemiological model from the University of Washington already shows the country on a downslope when it comes to new infections.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

But here’s the caveat (or one of several caveats, rather): “Readers need to realize, while it’s going down, we haven’t seen half the cases yet,” said Rutherford.

What does that mean? Picture the curve of COVID cases on a graph. First the line goes up. In the case of omicron, it shot straight up. That line has to come back down. Rutherford expects the curve to be symmetrical with omicron, he said. So even as the line comes down, the line still represents hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases every day for weeks.

While the omicron variant has proven less deadly than prior variants, especially for the vaccinated, more cases ultimately mean more hospitalizations and more deaths.

Plus, even as cases start to drop on the aggregate, that impact isn't being felt equally. There are still lots of communities in the U.S. seeing case counts growing. "It's 15 different epidemics going on at once," Rutherford said.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy expressed a similar sentiment during an interview with CNN Sunday: "The good news is that there are parts of the country, New York in particular, and other parts of the Northeast, where we are starting to see a plateau and, in some cases, an early decline in cases. The challenge is that ... the entire country is not moving at the same pace."

"If we sum up all the curves, the latest data has started to suggest we've turned down," Rutherford said, before reiterating local impacts differ. "The Northeast is not Florida or South Carolina."

There's also a lag between cases dropping and hospitalizations dropping. The University of Washington's epidemiological model shows strain on hospitals getting worse for another several days before pressure starts to lift.

“We’re at such high numbers that even as we’re coming down, we’re still overwhelmed," Gabe Kelen, chair of the department of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins, told the Washington Post . "Hospitals will still be overwhelmed."

Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?

The surgeon general cautioned Americans from letting down their guards just yet. "We shouldn't expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough," Murthy said.

"This is a deadly virus that puts people in the hospital, in ICUs and in morgues," Rutherford said. "The vaccines with boosters work pretty well. They’re not perfect. If you're older and have risk factors you need to be careful for the next few weeks."

While it took us seven weeks to get to this point, Rutherford thinks it may take us a bit less time to get out of the woods with omicron – about four weeks to be "over and done with it," he estimated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
George Rutherford
WHYY

Omicron surge has peaked in Philadelphia; city issues new school guidance

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have begun to drop, according to the city Department of Public Health. Cases appear to have peaked around Jan. 9. Now, they’re falling as quickly as they rose: Cases are 50% lower this week, hovering around 1,980 new cases per day — down from more than 3,500 new cases per day last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

South Florida Medical Expert Says Omicron Surge Has Finally Hit Its Peak

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts say the surge in Omicron cases has finally hit its peak.  So go ahead, breath a small sigh of relief. “The answer is yes, we are at the peak,” says University of Miami Rheumatologist Dr. Geeta Nayyar. The Florida Department of Health has been tracking COVID cases for the last 10 weeks.  Last week, the numbers hit an all-time high.  Now, there’s a significant drop. “What we know about Omicron is that it was fast to the scene and fast to exit the scene and that’s exactly what we’re seeing whether it’s here in south Florida or across the...
MIAMI, FL
Wyoming News

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Epidemics#Northeastern States#Covid
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy