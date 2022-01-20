ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Cost of living rising for two-thirds of UK adults’

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W317X_0dqlUmqF00

Two-thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to supermarket shelves.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that 66% of adults surveyed saw their cost of living increase.

Its report also showed the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on UK businesses last month, with the highest proportion of firms reporting falling monthly turnover since the height of the first lockdown in April 2020.

The ONS said VAT returns revealed a net 6% of firms suffered declining sales in December.

Its household survey found that of those who saw their cost of living rise, 87% of people reported increasing food shop prices, while 79% cited rising energy bills.

The poll – carried out between January 6 to 16 – showed nearly three-quarters (71%) said increases in the price of fuel had also driven up the cost of living.

It comes after official figures on Wednesday showed that inflation soared to a near 30-year high of 5.4% in December.

The leap came as households faced surging food prices on top of sky-high energy and fuel bills.

Experts have warned that the cost-of-living squeeze will get even tighter over the next few months as gas and electricity tariffs are expected to rise by around 50% in April.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month as it said inflation would hit 6% in the spring – and more increases are expected to rein in rising prices.

The ONS figures showed there was some respite for the battered hospitality sector in the face of the Omicron wave, with a rise in the number of restaurant-goers in the UK.

It estimated a 5 percentage point rise in UK seated diners over the week to January 17, to 93% of the level in the equivalent week of 2020.

This compares with just 88% of 2020 levels seen in the previous week, with cancellations rife across the sector.

The ONS also said that retail shopper numbers were up 2% in the week to January 15.

So-called footfall numbers were 79% of the level seen in the equivalent week of 2019, it added.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Lowest Cost Of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December. While wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521. In a recent article, a reporter from The New York Times wrote: “Only 17 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Travel testing abolished for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK: the key questions

Fully vaccinated travellers to England will no longer have to take a “day two” test if they arrive after 4am on 11 February. The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.But testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers still remain onerous: they must quarantine on arrival and take multiple tests.Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.What’s the background?The government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers was a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cameron’s 2013 promise will cost households £170 next year

David Cameron’s promise in 2013 to “cut the green crap” will cost millions of households around £170 each when energy prices spike this spring, a new report has claimed.Analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) showed that households could have saved a combined £1.5 billion in the next financial year if insulation continued to be installed at the same rate as a decade ago.In 2012, around 2.3 million homes added new insulation, but since 2013 this has collapsed to just around 230,000 homes, ECIU said.“The rate of insulating homes has crashed since 2012 through cut backs on helping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Uk#Ons#Percentage Point#Omicron#Hmrcgovuk Vat#The Bank Of England
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where People Have the Highest Average Net Incomes

Salaries differ massively across the globe and highlight how much or little people live on to get by. Several different factors affect salaries including work opportunities available in a country, a country’s level of wealth, the minimum wage (if one exists at all), and the income tax rate. The crowd-sourced global database Numbeo has computed […]
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality.Johnson said that “to show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to give details of the rule change later.Tim Alderslade, chief executive of airline industry body Airlines U.K., said it was “a...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Travel industry welcomes end to testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to UK

The aviation industry, travel firms and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England. The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test is to be suspended, though he did not say when. Charlie Cornish, chief executive of Manchester Airports Group, said: “This change will be welcomed by the millions of vaccinated people who are desperate to travel and will now be able to do so – restriction-free – for the first time in more than a year.“Travel restrictions do very little to stop the spread of variants like Omicron. Removing them will...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Welsh ports see 30% fall in traffic due to Brexit, says UK shipping boss

Welsh ports have seen a 30% fall in traffic as a result of Brexit a shipping operator has said.Ian Davies, boss of Stena Line’s UK ports, said the decline seen in Holyhead and Fishguard was because of the new trading relationship with the European Union and not the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Davies said the new deal has hit the logistics industry “quite hard”.“In January, we saw a big drop-off ranging from 50-60% of our freight volumes, as people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required,” he told the BBC Politics Wales...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

All travel testing to be scrapped for vaccinated UK arrivals

All Covid testing requirements for vaccinated travellers arriving into England are to be scrapped, the government has confirmed.The “day two” lateral flow test that double-jabbed arrivals must currently take after arrival will no longer be necessary from 4am on 11 February.“You will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated,” Boris Johnson told Sky News.“Thanks to the tough decisions - I think people will agree we got the big calls right - we are now moving through the Omicron wave,” added the prime minister. “So...
TRAVEL
BBC

Basildon taxi fares to rise amid cost-of-living concerns

Taxi fares in Basildon will rise from March, despite fears it will disproportionately affect the poorest people in the borough. Basildon Borough Council's licensing committee said a "balancing act" was needed to address concerns of Hackney Cab drivers and customers. Drivers were struggling with the impact of Covid, inflation rates...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Food writer Jack Monroe explains the brutal reality of UK’s cost of living crisis in viral thread

Food writer Jack Monroe has explained the brutal reality of the cost of living crisis in a viral Twitter thread. A recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey found that two-thirds (66 per cent) of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to supermarket shelves, while official figures on Wednesday showed that inflation soared to a near 30-year high of 5.4 per cent in December.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living fears as prices rise at fastest rate in 30 years

Soaring food costs and the energy bill crisis are driving up prices at their fastest rate in almost 30 years, squeezing living standards. Inflation surged to 5.4% in the 12 months to December, up from 5.1% the month before, in another blow to struggling families. The last time inflation was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pay rises failing to keep up with the cost of living, ONS figures show

Average pay rises are failing to keep up with the rising cost of living, official figures show – as the squeeze on UK households tightens.In real terms, pay for workers in Britain has fallen for the first time in more than a year, as increases in pay packets lagged behind soaring inflation.Excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation, regular pay fell 1% in November compared with the same month the previous year.Wages rose in the year to November, but not as fast as prices over the same period.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Taxing wealth of UK’s richest ‘could cover rising health and social care costs twice over’

A wealth tax on billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would make a hike in National Insurance contributions needless, a new report has suggested.The revenue could pay the salaries of 50,000 new nurses, permanently increase Universal Credit by £20 a week, and build 35,000 new affordable houses, the report said.According to calculations from Oxfam and the organisations Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Policy Studies, and Patriotic Millionaires, an annual tax applied to the wealth of billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would raise £43.71 billion a year.The report sets out a graduated structure, with a 2 per cent tax...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy