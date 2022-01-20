ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

WATCH LIVE: Thunderbolt vehicles check out road conditions across the tri-state

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk5NB_0dqlUYQx00

News 12's Thunderbolt vehicles are out across the tri-state area, checking on road conditions for your morning commute.

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

WATCH NOW: Road conditions to get worse as snow falls, INDOT says

Heavy snow was causing hazardous road conditions and low visibility Monday morning throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. The department said its snowplows were out overnight clearing state highways of Sunday's snow, but with morning snow falling the roads remained slick between passes. Drivers should expect...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
News 12

Chilly but mostly sunny with some passing light snow

Today will be chilly but sunny following light snow early. Slick spots on the roads are possible early after light snowfall, but the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-30s. Early snow on Tuesday could turn into rain as temperatures rise with...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Harlem officer clinging to life as city mourns death of Officer Jason Rivera

A Harlem officer is still clinging to life as the city continues to mourn the death of 22-year-old NYPD police Officer Jason Rivera. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between a Harlem mother and her adult son.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Thunderbolt#Tri State Area
News 12

Hundreds of officers from over 50 departments join police caravan to support NYPD

Over 50 police departments from across the Hudson Valley showed their support for their brothers and sisters of the NYPD on Sunday. Hundreds of officers caravanned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in support of two of their own: 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera who was killed in the line of duty and 27-year-old NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who is hospitalized after being critically wounded while answering a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

Long Island Restaurant Week: Ruvo East, Avino's Italian Table, Casa di Fratelli

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Long Island Restaurant Week!. In their large dining room, Ruvo East in Port Jefferson serves fine Italian fare created with the freshest ingredients. On their restaurant week menu you'll find their famous mini rice balls as an appetizer. You can order their braised beef short ribs as your main course.
RESTAURANTS
News 12

East End: Riverhead Farmers Market

You can find many interesting things at the indoor Riverhead Farmers Market. News 12's Doug Geed took a look in this week's the East End segment. The market started running in 2019 so that more people could learn about, appreciate and buy local food. It gives farmers a venue to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

The New Normal: Is the Omicron surge almost over?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Matthew Harris to talk about the Omicron surge and COVID-19 vaccines. Is the Omicron surge almost over? Are we closer to the end of the pandemic?. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable right now because they are the only age group that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Hudson Valley showcased in new HBO series 'The Gilded Age'

You may see a glimpse of the Hudson Valley area tonight in HBO’s new series 'The Gilded Age.'. The show was filmed throughout Westchester County. The story is set in 1880s New York and follows millionaire titans during the industrial growth of America. It's the latest creation from the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Chilly but mostly sunny with some passing light snow

Today will be chilly but sunny following light snow early. Slick spots on the roads are possible early after light snowfall, but the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-30s. Early snow on Tuesday could turn into rain as temperatures rise with...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy