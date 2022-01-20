WATCH LIVE: Thunderbolt vehicles check out road conditions across the tri-state

Over 50 police departments from across the Hudson Valley showed their support for their brothers and sisters of the NYPD on Sunday. Hundreds of officers caravanned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in support of two of their own: 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera who was killed in the line of duty and 27-year-old NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who is hospitalized after being critically wounded while answering a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.

YONKERS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO