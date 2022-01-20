ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Teens steal car, escape from boys institution

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01b50B_0dqlUFuO00

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a report that 3 juveniles escaped from an all boys institution and stole a vehicle in Mercer County Wednesday night.

Reports say that the 3 males, two age 15 and one age 16, escaped from George Junior Republic in Grove City just before 7:30 p.m.

Police looking to stop frequent gunfire at local bar

PSP states that the juveniles have not been found and that they are still at large.

According to the report, the stolen vehicle is a 2012 White Toyota Highlander with the licensed plate number JWX8280.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
Grove City, PA
Sports
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Police say man who claimed to be FBI agent arrested on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Estates Circle man who reports said told a Mill Creek MetroParks Police officer Saturday he did not have to obey his commands because he’s an FBI agent is in the Mahoning County jail. Kevin Neal, 53, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of improper handling […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Boys#Psp#White Toyota#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Trial to begin for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care and Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy