Teens steal car, escape from boys institution

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a report that 3 juveniles escaped from an all boys institution and stole a vehicle in Mercer County Wednesday night.

Reports say that the 3 males, two age 15 and one age 16, escaped from George Junior Republic in Grove City just before 7:30 p.m.

PSP states that the juveniles have not been found and that they are still at large.

According to the report, the stolen vehicle is a 2012 White Toyota Highlander with the licensed plate number JWX8280.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.

