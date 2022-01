Costco is a warehouse wonderland where you can get a rotisserie chicken for under five dollars and also a surfboard, jacuzzi, and enough toilet paper to hopefully last the rest of this pandemic. It’s also a great place for bulk buying healthy food items for those putting nutrition at the forefront of their resolutions this year. Whether it’s more nutritious bread, fruit packs for smoothies, or four-packs of tofu, here are all the items you should consider stocking your pantry, fridge, and freezer with.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO