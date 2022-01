In celebration of the 60th anniversary of one of the longest running and most successful film franchises, James Bond, MGM and EON Productions will re-release No Time To Die in IMAX theaters nationwide beginning January 21st. In honor of this historic milestone, Daniel Craig, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will participate in an exclusive Q&A ahead of select IMAX screenings on Friday, January 21st. No Time To Die is the first James Bond film to be shot with IMAX film cameras and features more than an hour of scenes in IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. MGM has also created a special 60th anniversary logo that will debut ahead of IMAX screenings. The critically acclaimed No Time To Die, which features Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as the eponymous British Secret Service Agent, has grossed more than $770M at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest grossing films of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO