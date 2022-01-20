Shutterstock

Accidents happen. But when they happen to your expensive iPhone AND they involve spills and water damage, figuring out what to do (and beating the clock) presents a major challenge. You can Google “water damage” and “iPhones” and find a slew of tips that range from “blow-dry your phone” to “set your phone in a bowl of rice.” And many of them sound suspect enough. But what should you absolutely not do under any circumstance? Tech Expert Redha Ferr from gamingpcweb.com shared with SHEFinds.com the one thing you should NEVER do if your iPhone gets water damage.

Don’t Turn Your Phone On

“If you have ever dropped your iPhone in water, you know the panic that sets in,” Ferr says. “The first thing many people want to do is turn on their phone to see if it still works. DON’T DO THIS! This is one of the worst things you can do if your iPhone gets water damaged.”

The reason it’s a no-no, Ferr explains, is because when water enters the device, it causes an electrolytic reaction which creates an electrical current. “The current can cause corrosion in the phone’s internal components and can also cause a short circuit which will lead to permanent damage to your iPhone,” Ferr says.

Tech Expert David Mattia at NetworkIQ IT Support Services London agrees that turning on your phone is a bad idea after it experiences water damage and adds one more tip: as tempting as it may be in that moment of panic, don’t run a hairdryer over the phone. “ Hot air can dry the outside of the phone, but it can also damage the phone’s internal structure by warming up the water trapped inside,” Mattia says. “iPhones are also sensitive to heat, so it’s not a good idea to willingly heat one up.”

The best thing to do instead is to turn off your phone, remove its battery, and dry it out as much as possible with a towel (or leave it to air dry), according to both experts.

“Once it is dried, you can put the battery back in and try to turn it on,” Ferr says. “If it doesn't turn on, you may need to take it to a professional to have it repaired.”