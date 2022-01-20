ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MediaTek Demos Wi-Fi 7 Technology, Products Expected In 2023

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaTek has showcased the world’s first live demo of the Wi-Fi 7 technology. The company Wednesday announced that it has demonstrated the next-gen wireless technology’s speed and latency improvements to industry partners and key customers. The Taiwanese semiconductor giant showed two demos “highlighting the capabilities of its forthcoming Wi-Fi 7 Filogic...

www.androidheadlines.com

