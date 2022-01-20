ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 50% of Americans gained weight in pandemic’s first year, study finds

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from New Mexico State University, researchers found nearly half of U.S. adults piled on excess pounds during the first year of the pandemic, making a national obesity crisis even worse.

They estimated weight changes in the U.S. population and its determinants after the first year of the pandemic.

The team surveyed more than 3,400 adults and found that 48% said they gained weight during the first 12 months of the pandemic—March 2020 to April 2021.

Those who reported weight gain were more likely to be male, white or Hispanic, married, aged 45 or older, have a full-time job, have less than a college education, and to live in southern and western states or rural areas.

The researchers also found that people were more likely to have gained weight if they were overweight before the pandemic (just over two times more likely), had children at home (1.39 times), had depression or anxiety (1.25 times), or checked body weight within the last six months (1.32 times).

The team says the pandemic may widen existing health disparities and increase the chronic disease burden for some groups.

The U.S. consists of an adult population where the majority suffer from a chronic disease, are either overweight or obese, do not meet the physical activity guidelines, or have unhealthy eating patterns with lower consumption of fruits and vegetables.

A previous New Mexico State University study found that the pandemic fueled stress-related unhealthy eating habits in Americans.

The study relates to a lot of national trends indicating high stress in some groups such as parents, essential workers, and those with limited incomes and lower education.

If you care about weight management, please read studies about diet that could boost your gut health and weight loss, and 10 small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about two things that could help you maintain weight loss effectively, and results showing this drug may reduce obesity, fatty liver, improve heart function.

The study is published in Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews. One author of the study is Jagdish Khubchandani.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

