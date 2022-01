Enphase Energy's stock has fallen around 25% in January. The company is growing its revenue rapidly. Enphase Energy stock may remain volatile in the near term. The share of solar energy in the U.S. power generation is expected to rise to 20% by 2050 from just 3% in 2020. That huge increase in solar power generation should benefit manufacturers of solar products.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO