Jazz musician and WKU alumna Bobbe Gorin “Beegie” Adair passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, at the age of 84, according to her website. “The world has lost a true American treasure, but how tremendously fortunate we all are to have entered her sphere and to experience the joy of the music she created,” the website states. “By the body of work she created and through legions of her students, colleagues, fans and friends the world over, Beegie’s music will be shared and heard for generations to come.”

