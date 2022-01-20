Miller files bill delaying election dates even further

The state of South Dakota will soon follow Texas and Mississippi with legislation that would cut back significantly on abortion rights in the state and directly challenge the precedent established by Roe v Wade.A pair of bills were unveiled by Kirsti Noem, the state’s conservative governor last week; one the bills would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around five to seven weeks into a pregnancy. That standard is well outside the standard set in the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion rights ruling in Roe v Wade, which forbids bans on abortions before the third trimester of...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO