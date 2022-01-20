ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Miller files bill delaying election dates even further

By Forward Kentucky
Forward Kentucky
Forward Kentucky
 4 days ago
In anticipation of delays caused by court challenges to the redistricting maps, Rep. Jerry Miller has filed a “just in case” bill to push out...

poncacitynow.com

Sen. Dahm Files Election Integrity Bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Thursday, Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed four election integrity bills. “Elections are the easiest vehicle for citizens to express their will,” Dahm said. “That means that election integrity is of the utmost importance. There are questions and concerns with the integrity of the November 2020 elections. These bills seek to alleviate those questions and concerns.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
q13fox.com

WA Senate approves bill further penalizing election worker harassment

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington state Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure that would make it a Class C felony to harass an election worker, with violations potentially resulting in a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. It’s the second time the Democratic-led chamber has voted on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Jerry Miller
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

South Dakota governor unveils two bills that would ban most abortions

The state of South Dakota will soon follow Texas and Mississippi with legislation that would cut back significantly on abortion rights in the state and directly challenge the precedent established by Roe v Wade.A pair of bills were unveiled by Kirsti Noem, the state’s conservative governor last week; one the bills would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around five to seven weeks into a pregnancy. That standard is well outside the standard set in the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion rights ruling in Roe v Wade, which forbids bans on abortions before the third trimester of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Norman Transcript

Rosecrants files bills pertaining to education

Oklahoma state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a former history teacher, filed three bills pertaining to public education and schooling for this upcoming legislative session. Rosecrants, D-Norman, has been an advocate for teachers, students and public education since first arriving at the Capitol in 2017. After passing his biggest piece of legislation last session in the Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, this year he hopes to expand on that bill.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Over A Hundred Conservative Groups Call On Education Secretary To Resign Over Infamous ‘Domestic Terrorists’ Letter

Over 100 conservative groups and leaders are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign over allegations that he collaborated with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to draft the infamous letter equating parents to domestic terrorists. The Conservative Action Project (CAP), along with 120 conservative groups and leaders, released...
EDUCATION
