Since 2008, director and visionary Guillermo del Toro has been keeping his dream of a stop-motion animated Pinocchio film alive. Initially announced in the same year that Barack Obama first became President, this Pinocchio film has often been mired in development hell, with the Spanish fantasist butting heads with those who attempted to constrain his vision. But now, we finally have a first glimpse at the project he’s been working on for so long, now funded by the seemingly limitless coffers of Netflix. It will be both del Toro’s first time working directly with Netflix, as well as the first animated feature film of his career, and you can see the short first teaser below. The announcement comes only a few weeks after his most recent feature, Nightmare Alley, hit theaters.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO