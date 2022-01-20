Police investigating after woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Wakefield

A GoFundMe to support the daughters of Mike Edgett, a Hampden man who died in a crash on Main Street in Wilbraham Sunday, has raised over $3,300 in the last 13 hours. At around 1:30 a.m., both Edgett and an unidentified man were transported to the hospital after the single-car crash. The Wilbraham Police Department confirmed Edgett died due to his injuries at the hospital. The driver survived and is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

WILBRAHAM, MA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO