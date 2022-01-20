ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Police investigating after woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Wakefield

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck struck and killed a woman in her 60s Wednesday night in Wakefield. The woman was responsive...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mike Edgett of Hampden identified as victim in high-speed fatal crash on Main Street in Wilbraham

Mike Edgett of Hampden was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Main Street in Wilbraham early Sunday morning. Edgett and another unidentified man were hospitalized after the single-car crash around 1:30 a.m. The Wilbraham Police Department confirmed Edgett died due to his injuries at the hospital. The driver survived and is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Car vs. house’: Driver that crashed into Springfield home says he was swerving to avoid dog, according to police

A truck driver said he was swerving to avoid a dog when he crashed through the front yard of a Springfield home and hit the corner of the house Sunday evening, police said. The crash, described by the Springfield Fire Department as “car vs. house,” occurred at 43 Harkness Ave. Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wakefield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Wakefield, MA
MassLive.com

Authorities continue to investigate fatal crash in Tyngsborough, DA says speeding driver collided head-on with garbage truck

Authorities in Tyngsborough continue to investigate a fatal crash that took place Friday afternoon when a speeding car collided head-on with a garbage truck, officials said. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Tyngsborough police received a request Friday to conduct a well-being check on a resident. Shortly past 1 p.m., officers responding to the caller’s residence observed a speeding red Toyota Corolla that matched the description given by the caller, officials said.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

‘A bright spark in this world’: GoFundMe raises money for Mike Edgett’s daughters after high-speed Wilbraham crash kills father

A GoFundMe to support the daughters of Mike Edgett, a Hampden man who died in a crash on Main Street in Wilbraham Sunday, has raised over $3,300 in the last 13 hours. At around 1:30 a.m., both Edgett and an unidentified man were transported to the hospital after the single-car crash. The Wilbraham Police Department confirmed Edgett died due to his injuries at the hospital. The driver survived and is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
WILBRAHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Women S Hospital
MassLive.com

Springfield firefighters extinguish Hancock Street fire

Springfield firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire in an abandoned residential building at 439 Hancock St. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters remained at the scene for about an hour searching for possible fire extension into the structure of the building. A Springfield Fire Department spokesperson said the Springfield Arson and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
69K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy