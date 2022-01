Big data and analytics player Palantir’s stock (NYSE: PLTR) has already lost about 21% of its value year-to-date in 2022, underperforming the S&P 500 which is down by about 6%. The stock also remains down by almost 45% from its November 2021 highs. While high-growth software stocks have seen a sell-off, due to the prospect of rising interest rates and the broader market rotation out of pandemic winners into real economy sectors, there are some stock-specific factors that are impacting Palantir, as well. For example, investors are likely a bit concerned about the slower growth at the company’s government business over Q3 2021 and also due to its growing dependence on the U.S. market for commercial revenue growth.

