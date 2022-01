Can the Nintendo Switch OLED model last without screen display issues?. We are sure you’re familiar with screen burn-in. There is a ton of reason to be concerned with screen burn-in with expensive displays. Typically this is something we are used to seeing on television displays more than anything. For instance, there was plenty of concern with the OLED type of displays. While most would have to leave a static image on for countless hours to get a screen burn-in, it doesn’t matter; there’s always a bit of fear there. Since Nintendo released their new Nintendo Switch OLED model, some fans are starting to worry how long they have until their consoles may get some display trouble.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO