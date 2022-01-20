Who Are YouTube's Top Earners, What Is Reddit, and What Game Consoles Launch in 2022?

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss Microsoft's purchase of Activision. In a historic acquisition, Microsoft now owns some of the most iconic franchises in gaming. What will that mean for the future of these beloved IPs and even consoles themselves? We dive into it all and even read some poll results. Nice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO