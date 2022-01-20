ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are YouTube's Top Earners, What Is Reddit, and What Game Consoles Launch in 2022?

By Christian Cawley
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

This week's show has it all: retro gaming, cyberattacks, ransomware, Reddit, YouTube's rich list, and even recommendations!. EvanEra TV (learn magic on...

www.makeuseof.com

Advanced Television

MrBeast biggest YouTube earner in 2021

Jimmy Donaldson, the 23-year-old US YouTuber and philanthropist better known as MrBeast, was YouTube’s highest-earning content creator in 2021, according to business magazine Forbes. Donaldson’s elaborate stunts and big money giveaways have generated more than 10 billion views on the video-sharing platform, earning him some $54 million (€47.2m)....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

Why Has Google Killed YouTube Originals?

YouTube Originals is officially dead, or at least for the most part. YouTube Originals saw the company produce various exclusive content giving Netflix direct competition. However, Google is changing course to focus on other things, and YouTube Originals will no longer be the same. Here's why Google decided to kill...
BUSINESS
pushsquare.com

Poll: What's the Best Uncharted Game?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which remasters Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5 and eventually PC, is now less than two weeks away. Maybe you can't wait to return to the adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, or maybe you're planning to experience them for the first time. Either way, we're sure you've played an entry in the series before either of these two currently concluding stories.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Reddit Is Going Public: Here's What Investors Need to Know

Investors are eagerly awaiting more information about Reddit's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to take place later this year. The company filed its initial IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, 2021, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Jason Hall, and Rachel Warren discuss.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How Instagram's New "Subscriptions" Will Affect Creators and Users

Social media content creators are the engines that drive engagement online and keep us glued to our phones. Creators need to make a living, and many of them monetize their content on off-platform facilities, such as Patreon. Big tech knows this and is racing to come up with monetization tools...
INTERNET
IGN

What the Xbox & Activision Deal Means for PS6, Xbox Series Consoles - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss Microsoft's purchase of Activision. In a historic acquisition, Microsoft now owns some of the most iconic franchises in gaming. What will that mean for the future of these beloved IPs and even consoles themselves? We dive into it all and even read some poll results. Nice.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Save 20% on an HBO Max Subscription (Limited Time Offer)

Thinking of giving HBO Max a try, or perhaps another chance? The streaming service has a deal that could help make your decision a little easier. HBO Max is offering 20 percent off its monthly plans for a limited time. Keep reading to find out more about what this deal entails and how you can sign up and save.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

5 Sites for Book Recommendations to Find Your Next Read

Suppose you're wondering which book you should read next. In that case, these sites have excellent book recommendations by authors, influential people, internet comments, and AI. Book reviews aren't always the best way to find a book to review, simply because different people have different things they want from a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
makeuseof.com

When Did YouTube Start and What Was the First YouTube Video?

If you want to watch a video, chances are you go to YouTube. It hosts movies, trailers, live streams, vlogs, music videos, news, and much more. YouTube is synonymous with video watching and sharing and now pulls in billions of revenue every year for owners Google. Of course, none of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for.In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s very...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best retro games consoles 2022: the top nostalgic gaming revivals

Retro games consoles are really in right now. It seems that we all want to spend serious money on next-gen consoles, as well as enjoying the vintage games we couldn’t get enough of when we were kids – along with the consoles we played them on. Because, sure, you can find some retro games on modern-day devices, but it just doesn’t feel quite the same.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why Has Sony Re-Registered the Psygnosis Trademarks?

Anyone who has owned a PlayStation since the original launched, will probably have played a Psygnosis game (whether they know it or not). The defunct, Sony-owned game developer (latterly known as Studio Liverpool, after the city in which the founders based it) hasn't released a game for quite some time, yet Sony has renewed the trademark for the brand.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Archive Items in Notion

You may have noticed that Notion, unlike some other project management software, doesn’t feature an archive option. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it. In fact, there are many ways you can store previous tasks and projects without having to switch to another software. In this article, we’ll take you through three options, but first, we'll discuss why archiving is important.
SOFTWARE
Destructoid

PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up shows what games ruled your console last year

See what PS4 and PS5 games picked up the most hours. The popular year-in-review data tool for sharing your 2021 PlayStation play habits has arrived. Sony has launched its PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up, showing your hour counts and more for the last year in PlayStation 4 and 5. Similar to Nintendo’s...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Sports News Apps

Sports is a fast-moving industry, with games played near daily for all the major sports such as soccer, basketball, tennis, and more. If you’re interested in sports, then you likely want to keep up with the latest news on your iPhone or Android device. These apps are the best...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy a PS5

If you subscribe to the idea of console wars, you'll be very aware that Sony's PlayStation 4 was a huge success compared to Microsoft's Xbox One—it sold more than twice as much. In fact, the PS4 is one of the top-selling consoles of all time. However, we can't see...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

8 Ways That Photographers Can Connect With Their Audience

Thanks to the rise of the internet and social media, it’s never been easier for photographers to share their creative work with others that care about what they do. Many have built a significant audience that they’ve later been able to leverage for their businesses. But as your...
PHOTOGRAPHY

