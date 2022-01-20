ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

REPORT: Beer and wine sales approved for movie theaters across New York

 4 days ago

Albany, N.Y. (WBEN) - The New York State Liquor Authority ruled in a unanimous vote Wednesday that cinemas across the state can now begin beer and wine sales in theaters according to a report in the Albany Times Union.

The National Association of Movie Theatre Owners appealed for the decision to allow sales similar to what is allowed in other non-restaurant environments like salons and stores.

The beer and wine sales would be allowed immediately according to the report, however cinemas that are not licensed for beer and wine sales presently would need to apply for the permission prior to offering beer and wine.

The policy change is for beer and wine sales and does not include liquor.

Buffalo, NY
