Entertainment

Entertainment calendar

By Staff report
Troy Record
 4 days ago

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. This calendar is being regularly updated to reflect all event cancellations and postponements. However, it is recommended that readers contact event organizers before they attend. For the most updated version of the calendar, please visit saratogian.com or troyrecord.com. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. THE...

www.troyrecord.com

Troy Record

Popeyes restaurant opening in Halfmoon on Jan. 28

HALFMOON, N.Y. — A new Popeyes restaurant is opening in the town of Halfmoon, bringing the flavors of Louisiana to Saratoga County. Liberty Restaurants of Albany, LLC recently announced that the Popeyes, located in a newly constructed building at 483 Route 146 in Halfmoon, will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, Jan. 28.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Building a theatrical future at Proctors

Many students have dreams of gaining fame and fortune on Broadway or in Hollywood, but how many of those students can actually say they are learning the skills necessary for that in a grand, historic nationally known theater? That is exactly what nearly two dozen students in the Entertainment Tech program at Capital Region BOCES are doing as the program settles into the second full year at Proctors in Schenectady. (Photo provided)
SCHENECTADY, NY
Troy Record

Hockey Hut cuts ribbon on new community pavilion in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — On one of the coldest mornings of the year, members of the Clifton Park community braved the weather to congratulate Hockey Hut, one of the area’s only hockey training centers, on the newest expansion to its facility. A ribbon-cutting was held Saturday morning for...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Albany center’s marquee changed to MVP Arena

MVP Arena’s marquee letters were placed on top of Albany’s sports and entertainment venue, formerly known as the Times Union Center. Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and Deputy County Executive Daniel Lynch were joined by MVP Health Care’s Sr. Leader, Marketing & Communications Mollie Rooney and VP of Community Engagement Ellen Sax. (Photo provided)
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy to dedicate portion of Hill Street to Michael Esposito

TROY, N.Y. — Mayor Patrick Madden recently announced the Collar City will dedicate a section of Hill Street to the memory of Michael A. Esposito, beloved resident, historian, and neighborhood leader in Troy’s Little Italy neighborhood. Hill Street between Liberty and Washington Streets will be dedicated as “Esposito...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Snowman built in Queensbury

This area family took advantage of the several inches of snow many parts of the Capital Region received earlier this week to build this snowman in Queensbury. (Photo provided)
QUEENSBURY, NY
Troy Record

Tang Teaching Museum to reopen Feb. 3

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is delaying its public reopening to Thursday, Feb. 3. Two new exhibitions – “Opener 34: Ruby Sky Stiler—New Patterns” and “Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science” – were originally scheduled to open to the public on Saturday, January 29; however, for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff at the start of the semester, Skidmore College is prohibiting off-campus visitors through Sunday, Jan. 30.
MUSEUMS
Troy Record

Albany International Airport resuming Nashville flight

ALBANY, N.Y. — Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority, announced that Allegiant Airlines will again offer direct non-stop service between Albany International Airport and Nashville, Tennessee. Allegiant will provide two direct flights each week to Nashville. The seasonal flights will begin April 22 and continue through...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

COMMUNITY MEAL: YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc., located at 21 First St. in Troy, serves a weekly community meal from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. It is a free-of-charge, to-go dinner provided for YWCA residents as well as anyone in the community. All are welcome to join us each week for a free, nutritious cooked meal. Meals are prepared by a variety of volunteers including but not limited to YWCA-GCR staff, residents, community members and students. Residents are encouraged to participate in preparation of the meals and will be assisted by staff in menu planning, shopping and time management. We serve an average of 75 people per week. The YWCA-GCR also partners with community organizations to set up booths at weekly Community Meal to advertise, promote and engage guests in services. Residents and community members can call the YWCA-GCR at (518) 274-7100 to find out Thursday’s menu. More information about this program is available online at www.ywca-gcr.org.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

TROY, NY
Troy Record

HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM: What’s in your attic, cellar, closet, junk drawer? Old bottles and such from Sand Lake Springs, Village Shop gift boxes, glass slag from Glass Lake, photos, posters and ??? Bring to Sand Lake Historical Society program, 7 pm, Court Room at Sand Lake Town Hall, 8428 NY Route 66 in Sand Lake. Masks required. Questions – 518 527-9926.
TROY, NY

