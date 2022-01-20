Entertainment calendar

COMMUNITY MEAL: YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc., located at 21 First St. in Troy, serves a weekly community meal from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. It is a free-of-charge, to-go dinner provided for YWCA residents as well as anyone in the community. All are welcome to join us each week for a free, nutritious cooked meal. Meals are prepared by a variety of volunteers including but not limited to YWCA-GCR staff, residents, community members and students. Residents are encouraged to participate in preparation of the meals and will be assisted by staff in menu planning, shopping and time management. We serve an average of 75 people per week. The YWCA-GCR also partners with community organizations to set up booths at weekly Community Meal to advertise, promote and engage guests in services. Residents and community members can call the YWCA-GCR at (518) 274-7100 to find out Thursday’s menu. More information about this program is available online at www.ywca-gcr.org.

