Roger Dale Freels, age 51 of Ashland City passed away on January 13th at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Freels was a lifelong resident of Tennessee, most recently residing in Ashland City.

Roger was a construction worker who was employed at various companies throughout his career.

He is preceded in death by two brothers Harold and Donald Ray Freels as well as his biological Father Andy Freels.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his Mother and Father Lonas and Elizabeth Carroll, Brothers Douglas Freels(Janet) of Fairview, TN, and Stevie Freels(Judy) of Nashville, TN. Roger is also survived by sisters Michelle Anderson(Clint) of Ashland City, Patricia Moore(Roger) of Ashland City, and Savannah Wheeler of Ashland City. Mr. Freels also leaves behind three children Christopher Freels of East TN, Marina Albritton of Clarksville, TN, and Kayla Freels of Tulsa, OK. Also remaining to cherish his memory are 3 granddaughters Chloe Albritton, Holly Albritton, and Lydia England as well as 23 nieces and nephews and many friends.

Roger’s family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Boyd Funeral Home. His funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12 noon with Bro. Tim Felts officiating. Visitation time will begin at 9 am until time of service in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Home. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Douglas, Timothy and Clifford Freels, Tristan and Jeremy Warren, and Derek Schutt. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

The post OBITUARY: Roger Dale Freels appeared first on Cheatham County Source .