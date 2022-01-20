ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Tommy Lincoln Wahl

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
Tommy Lincoln Wahl (aka “Pappoo”) age 89, passed away January 14, 2022.

He was born in Melvin, TX, the youngest of 11 children, and proud of his Swedish heritage.

Tommy served for 4 years in the Marine Corps and was on the front lines of the Korean War. He loved playing horseshoes, billiards, and watching football after retiring from his concrete and masonry business. In 2020, Tommy was inducted into the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame and honored by having horseshoe pitching courts named after him at Clarksville’s Civitan Park.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy; children, Kenneth, Pamela (Donnie), and John; grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) and Julia (Adam); and great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Camryn, Noah, and Lincoln. A private graveside service will be held at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TNHPA (Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Association) Attn: Anita Evans, 143 Karla Ln, Lafollette, TN 37766 for the Tommy Wahl Memorial Award.

Cheatham County Funeral Home LLC 615-792-2552 online condolences may be made at cheathamcountyfh.com

