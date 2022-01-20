ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Stitt school substitute plan has some merit, despite criticisms

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement Tuesday that he wants to keep schools open by encouraging state employees to spend time each month substitute teaching was received with lukewarm response from education officials.

Some critics call the plan “too little too late,” and they question how diverting resources from already understaffed state agencies would impact other services. And, political opponents — including the current State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister, complained that the gesture is a “cup of water on a raging fire.”

One legislator said Stitt’s idea “diminishes teacher contributions and expertise in the field of education, undermines the safety of our classrooms and ignores the complexity involved in educating a child.”

Nice rhetoric; however, in this instance, we think the governor deserves a little bit of a break for at least offering some kind of solution.

Certainly, there is a lot the governor can be criticized for about the pandemic, primarily not boisterously promoting vaccinations as the best option to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Yet, there is some merit to his plan to have other state agencies help with a short-term crisis of keeping schools open. Let’s face it, keeping schools open as the omicron variant spreads and causes more teachers to be out of the classroom is difficult. And, let’s also be frank that the substitute crisis means that people who will be stepping in to keep schools open are primarily operating as baby-sitters, not teachers. The idea is that children are better served by being in school rather than out of school due to the number of negative impacts they faced last year when schools were closed for long periods of time. Learning time may be diminished, but at least kids will have hot meals, social interaction with each other, and hopefully, some actual teaching and learning can be squeezed in. And parents will be less stressed with trying to work and provide school for their children.

Schools have been asking parents and others to step in and help. Even a local Oklahoma City bank has stepped up to offer help from its own employees. So, how is this request different? What’s wrong with the governor providing an avenue for other state employees to help as well? This solution is only short-term in order to get through the largest wave of infection as omicron sweeps across the state.

At this point, it’s hard to say if this effort will actually have an impact. If it doesn’t have the expected impact now, it certainly could provide an opportunity for better planning should another variant come into play in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy