ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Public apology for historic institutional abuse in NI to be made on March 11

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdcwy_0dqlPyIM00

A public apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland will be given on March 11.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed details on the delivery of what was a key recommendation of a public inquiry into the abuse.

Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill will deliver the apology in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the powersharing executive.

There will also be statements made by representatives of state and religious institutions found by the Hart inquiry to have been responsible for the abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW1pt_0dqlPyIM00
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and First Minister Paul Givan will make the apology in Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The ministers outlined details of the official apology on Thursday, which is the fifth anniversary of the publication of the findings of the landmark inquiry, which was chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, a retired High Court judge.

The inquiry examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children in residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

A financial redress scheme for survivors, which was another recommendation of the report, has already been set up.

“Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse have our full support, and we are determined they will receive the acknowledgement, support, and redress they deserve,” said Mr Givan.

“Our priority remains approaching an apology with care and sensitivity, and basing it upon the experience of victims and survivors.

“Since the publication of the Hart Report, the priority has been to provide practical support for victims and survivors.

“This included establishing in legislation the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board, the appointment of a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, and the health and wellbeing support services delivered by the Victims and Survivors Service.

“We hope that a public apology will be seen as a valued means for acknowledging harm for victims and survivors of abuse, and for our society as a whole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4w8t_0dqlPyIM00
The late Sir Anthony Hart chaired the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry (Paul Faith/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms O’Neill added: “Historical institutional abuse should never have happened.

“While no apology will make up for the shameful failures, and the pain that victims and survivors have endured as a result, we owe it to them to acknowledge the harm they suffered.

“We have been meeting with victims and survivors, representative groups, and the Commissioner for Survivors of Childhood Institutional Abuse to help ensure the apology acknowledges the failures of a system that should have protected vulnerable children.

“We recognise that there are many different views on the public apology.

“We are announcing the date in advance as we want victims and survivors to have an opportunity to tell us their views on the arrangements and content of the apology.

“This apology will be an important moment, but we understand it will be an incredibly difficult and emotional day for many.

“The needs of victims and survivors are at the heart of this and we are working to ensure that we have the right support in place, before, during, and after the apology is made.”

While the apology will be broadcast, the number of invited guests at Parliament Buildings will be limited due to the ongoing public health situation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rangers-bound John Souttar set to return for Hearts against Celtic

John Souttar is set to return to the Hearts team to face Celtic on Wednesday after the club knocked back a bid from Rangers to take the defender immediately. Souttar missed Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup win against Auchinleck Talbot after news emerged of a failed offer from Ibrox, but he has shaken off an ankle knock ahead of Celtic’s visit.
SOCCER
The Independent

Abuse survivor warns over public apology before review of redress scheme

A historical institutional abuse survivor has said that any public apology to victims in Northern Ireland should not come before a review of a compensation scheme.Cyril Glass, who suffered abuse at Rathgael and Lisnevin Training Schools in Co Down, warned that otherwise a public apology could end up “retraumatising” victims.The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA ) was set up in May 2012 to investigate allegations of abuse in 22 institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 to 1995.The inquiry, chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, investigated historical allegations of child abuse in residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
BBC

Boris Johnson: NI first minister doubts public accept PM's party claim

Northern Ireland's first minister has said he doubts the public accepts Boris Johnson's claim that a drinks party in Downing Street was a work event. Paul Givan said an inquiry into alleged rule breaking must be completed quickly. Mr Johnson admitted he attended the garden event during the first Covid-19...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Abuse#Public Apology#Ni#Parliament Buildings#High Court#The Hart Report
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Christopher Kapessa: Mother of boy, 13, who drowned loses High Court fight over decision not to prosecute

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after being allegedly pushed into a river has lost a High Court fight over the decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible. Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing was told.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest despite, campaigners say, there being “overwhelming” evidence of the teenager’s manslaughter.Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, who is from the Cynon Valley, took High Court action against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
newschain

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates his SUV in four-car pile-up in LA but assures fans he’s ‘fine’

A representative for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he is ‘fine’ after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The Terminator star and former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in the collision on Friday evening that saw his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car and left one person injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Johnson: Russia planning ‘lightning war’ to take out Kyiv

Boris Johnson warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Kyiv as British staff and their families began leaving the Ukrainian capital. The Prime Minister warned President Vladimir Putin that an invasion of Ukraine would be a “disastrous step” which could see Russia bogged...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims

A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police.William Wragg, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.” He alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press.Johnson has said he’s “seen no evidence” to support Wragg’s claims.Wragg told Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he would meet police early next...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy