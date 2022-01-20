ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Regions Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
Times Daily
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Thursday...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Graduation rates dip across US as pandemic stalls progress

High school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year disrupted by the pandemic, suggesting the coronavirus may have ended nearly two decades of nationwide progress toward getting more students diplomas, an analysis shows. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Financial#Snapshot#Net Income#Ap#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Union Pacific Execs Talk LA Rail Theft, Electric Freight ‘Game Changer’

Union Pacific’s Kenyatta Rocker discussed steps taken to “protect our property,” stating “we’ve got our arms around” cargo theft. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times Daily

COVID is surging again

The alarming rise in the number of cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 should be a warning to Shoals area residents that extra vigilance is needed now. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.23% to $303.17 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $81.16 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy