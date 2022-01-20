Marquette Basketball to wear gold to support those affected by cancer

The Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams will wear gold uniforms on Sunday as a display of support for those affected by cancer, including Marquette University President Dr. Michael Lovell.

Marquette is encouraging fans in attendance at Fiserv Forum to wear gold in support of the #LovellStrong initiative.

Dr. Lovell was diagnosed with sarcoma in September of 2021.

Marquette plays Xavier at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Marquette women's team will also feature gold uniforms and shooting shirts at Butler.

