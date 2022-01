Exactly a year after President Joe Biden took office, his administration desperately needs a reset. It will help if he begins governing as he promised during his campaign. The first year of this presidency has been the worst in my lifetime. On the pandemic, Biden has fumbled treatments, testing, and messaging while attempting mandates that were illegal and in many ways counterproductive. On the economy, his spending and regulatory policies, combined with the signals he sent to the Federal Reserve Board, have re-catalyzed inflation after a 40-year lull. On immigration, his policies have resulted in a humanitarian crisis and a surge of crime and of dangerous narcotics entering the country.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO